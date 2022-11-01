Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.07

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 167395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

Kyocera Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

