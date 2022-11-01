LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 20,300 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.96.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 53,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,908. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8,059.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,032,941.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $23,032,941.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,763 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.