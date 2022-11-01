LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 3,550 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. 4,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $227.36 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.