LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $148.87.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

