LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.82% of DigitalOcean worth $35,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 18,510.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 102,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 9,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,608. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

