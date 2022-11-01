LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.00. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $227.36 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

