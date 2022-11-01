LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $47.45 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,621 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

