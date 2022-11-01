LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $7.33 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. 50,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares in the company, valued at $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $88,919,982. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

