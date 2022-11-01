LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

