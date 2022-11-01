LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 20.6% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moderna by 69.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,919,982 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

MRNA stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. 50,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,030. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.