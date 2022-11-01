LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.26% of StoneCo worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 73,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,407. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.17.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

