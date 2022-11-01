Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

