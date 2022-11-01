Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LADR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 937,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,591. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

