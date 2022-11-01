Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.53% from the company’s current price.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
LTRN opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.