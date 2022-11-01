Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.53% from the company’s current price.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

LTRN opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.