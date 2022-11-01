Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 213 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.