Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 568.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,675 shares of company stock worth $620,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

