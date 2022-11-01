Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

