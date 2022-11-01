Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

