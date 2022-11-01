Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. 21,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

