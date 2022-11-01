Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $222,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

