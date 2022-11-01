LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

