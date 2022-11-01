LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

