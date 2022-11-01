LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 13,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,841. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.