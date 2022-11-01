LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 382,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,682. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

