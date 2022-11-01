LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

