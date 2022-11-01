LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 102.1% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.12. 38,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

