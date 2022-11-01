LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 435,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 71,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

