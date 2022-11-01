LHC Group (LHCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 255,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 175,128 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8,078.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

