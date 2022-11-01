Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $1.40 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,574.64 or 0.07705586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,645,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,637,808.40416203 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,586.49049989 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,581,445.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

