Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.00-$1.19 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 14,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,934. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.