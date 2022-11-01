Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

