Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

LCTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 424,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,342. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 382.15%. Research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 841,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

