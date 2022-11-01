Linear 24 Hour Volume Hits $221,524.00 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $77.60 million and $221,524.00 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

