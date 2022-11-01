Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $525,148.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $61.18 million and approximately $525,148.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,583,436 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

