Litecoin (LTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.06 or 0.00268990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $442.41 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003505 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019224 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,516,069 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
