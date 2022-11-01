Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $211.15 and last traded at $210.80. Approximately 13,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 584,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

