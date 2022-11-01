Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 9,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $41.56.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lithium Americas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
