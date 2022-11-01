LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 119,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

