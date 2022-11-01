loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.73. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 5,190 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

loanDepot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $529.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $151,525.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $151,525.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 49,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,690,598 shares worth $2,535,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

