London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £105 ($126.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,384.29 ($113.39).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,671 ($92.69) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,745.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,691.11. The company has a market capitalization of £42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,572.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.