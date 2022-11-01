Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 50,215 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of Accenture worth $313,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

