Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Illumina were worth $688,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,813.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

