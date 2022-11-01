Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.25% of Netflix worth $971,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $295.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.