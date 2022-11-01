Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $73.87 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.46% of Option Care Health worth $73,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

