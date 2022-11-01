Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $75.62 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $75,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

