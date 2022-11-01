Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Block were worth $443,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Block by 329.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $255.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,277 shares of company stock worth $25,879,378. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

