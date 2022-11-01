Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,479 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.39% of Simply Good Foods worth $90,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

