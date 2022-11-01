Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 207,249 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,249 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $107,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.