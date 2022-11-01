Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 297,904 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297,904 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.10% of Workday worth $390,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -199.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.