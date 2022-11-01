Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 40,669 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.69% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $120,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average is $170.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

